Matt Lauer has been spotted for the first time since NBC News fired him for alleged sexual misconduct. The former Today show cohost, 59, was seen leaving his home in The Hamptons on Thursday, November 30.

Lauer wore a navy zippered sweater, blue jeans and tan suede boots. He kept his dark sunglasses on as he stepped out of his Jeep Wrangler to meet with an unidentified man in town. Lauer shook hands with the man, who was wearing a checkered gray suit, and handed him an envelope.

The journalist did not smile during the exchange and appeared to have a serious demeanor. He was still wearing his wedding ring. (The status of his 19-year marriage to Annette Roque remains unclear.)

Lauer’s outing came shortly after he broke his silence on his termination. “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly earlier on Thursday. “As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

He continued, “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack fired Lauer late Tuesday, November 28, after one of the journalist’s female colleagues claimed he engaged in “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Variety and The New York Times later published reports detailing additional misconduct accusations.

