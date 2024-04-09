Matt Lauer was the face of NBC before leaving and virtually disappearing in disgrace. Once one of America’s most recognized and highly paid TV journalists, “he believes that the media cannot be trusted,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“He was a guy who spent his entire life going after people professionally; his job was being the judge of public opinion for people,” the insider tells Us about the former Today Show host’s current mindset. “He now very much believes that the media can’t be trusted. You go from being judge and jury to being I don’t believe the media. Couldn’t be more of a 180.”

Lauer is “still very upset with how he was portrayed” in the public “and still feels like he was the victim,” the source adds. (Us previously reported that Lauer feels he’s “owed an apology” as he plans “a comeback.”)

Lauer, 66, was one of the high-profile Hollywood men brought down during the #MeToo movement for inappropriate behavior in the workplace. The former anchor made headlines in November 2017 after a female colleague accused him of assault, accusations which Lauer has denied.

Related: Most Shocking Talk Show Scandals Take a look at some of the biggest controversies and feuds in talk show history, from Star Jones' falling-out with Barbara Walters on The View, to Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's Today show drama, to David Letterman's sex scandal and extortion plot

“If he is truly of the mindset that he was the victim he will not succeed. Americans want a sign of contrition and that he changed,” public relations expert David Johnson tells Us exclusively. “If he continues to view himself as the victim, he is doomed in his comeback attempt.”

While Lauer’s distrust of the media is evident, he “still very much cares about his perception” and “wants to settle scores with people who did him wrong,” the same source explains.

In order to repair his image, Lauer “needs to show genuine contrition for what brought him down and demonstrate that he is a changed person,” Johnson shares.

Related: Stars Who Were Fired From Jobs From fast food to newspaper delivery, find out what gigs the stars loathed

He needs to realize fully that he will never come back to where he was but he can repair his image,” the public relations expert added. “Yet it will be a daunting task.”

Despite his continued status as a disgraced member of the media, Lauer is “still [seen] out and about” — especially with girlfriend Shamin Abas. (The couple was photographed attending Don Lemon‘s New York City wedding on Saturday, April 6.)

“You’ve seen him more in the last 6 months than ever before,” the same source explains to Us. “He’s getting ready to test the waters to see the reaction of him stepping out again. It’s more neutral and less visceral than it was five years ago.”