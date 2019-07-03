Did the #MeToo movement affect the amount of nudity shown on Game of Thrones? According to Carice Van Houten, it was not a coincidence that there were less nude scenes on the HBO hit after the movement against sexual harassment gained traction.

“It also showed that you don’t need it,” Houten, who played Melisandre on the drama, told Deadline on Wednesday, July 3.

The 42-year-old Dutch actress added that shooting nude scenes on any project isn’t her “favorite thing in the world at all.”

“In Black Book I experienced nudity on set. The Dutch are quite open-minded, we’re a bit easier with that,” Houten explained, referring to the 2007 film. “But it’s never comfortable being the only one undressed on set. It was before I had a child. I would be more uncomfortable now. The times have changed in many ways. Back then, it was all a little overwhelming.”

She concluded: “No one forced me into anything, but in hindsight I might have been a little more cautious with it.”

The #MeToo movement gained momentum after The New York Times published an exposé detailing more than 30 years of misconduct claims against Harvey Weinstein in October 2017. The piece encouraged sexual misconduct victims to come forward and share their own stories via social media.

The disgraced movie producer, for his part, was arrested and charged with rape. Weinstein, who denied the allegations against him, was released on $1 million bail in May 2018.

Game of Thrones, which wrapped its eight season run in May, also starred Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey and more. The series is available to stream on HBO GO.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!