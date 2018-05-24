Harvey Weinstein will turn himself in to the authorities on Friday, May 25, according to reports from multiple outlets.

The New York Times and New York Daily News claim Weinstein will surrender on Friday after a months-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and the NYPD into allegations of sexual misconduct made against the former film producer.

The 66-year-old will be charged and surrender early Friday morning in Manhattan, according to TMZ.

Sexual misconduct accusations against Weinstein became a watershed for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements in Hollywood. Actresses including Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Lupita Nyong’o, Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are among the more than 80 women who spoke out against the former co-chairman of The Weinstein Company. Investigative pieces by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October 2017 first brought the sexual harassment and assault allegations to light.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” his spokesperson said in a statement to Us Weekly in October. “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.” Weinstein was fired from his company that same month.

The Oscar winner is also under criminal investigation in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and London in relation to sexual assault allegations.

Weinstein’s divorce from Georgina Chapman — who broke her silence about the scandal earlier this month — was settled in January 2018.

