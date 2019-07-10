Getting close to the end. Matt Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, officially filed for divorce from the former Today show host on Tuesday, July 9, at the Suffolk County Court in New York, Us Weekly can confirm.

The news comes one month after Page Six reported that Lauer, 61, and the 52-year-old former model had “hammered out their divorce settlement.”

The couple split following a November 2017 scandal during which the disgraced TV show host was fired from the Today show in after he was accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace. Lauer also admitted at the time that he engaged in sexual activities with a colleague.

A source told Us in January 2018 that the duo — who share children Jack, 18, Thijs, 12, and Romy, 15 — had quietly started the divorce process. Months later, a second insider dished to Us about the happenings surrounding their divorce.

“He’s going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement,” the source explained. “She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million. There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids.”

The insider added: “Matt is furious he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette. He could fight for a better deal in court but that would only result in dragging this out longer and negative headlines,” the source said. “He is ready to move on with his life and truly believes that a television comeback is possible.”

Lauer broke his silence on the sexual misconduct claims against him days after he was let go by NBC.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

