Matthew Broderick My Wife Sarah Jessica Parker Is My Best Friend

A strong foundation. Matthew Broderick is still head over heels for his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, after 23 years of marriage.

The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star, 58, opened up about his successful relationship on the Friday, November 6, episode of SiriusXM’s “Quarantined with Bruce.” Broderick said that he considers the Sex and the City alum, 55, his “best friend.”

“I don’t know the secret [to marriage] at all, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing,” he said, noting that he “can’t believe” they’ve been married for 23 years.

Broderick also praised his “talented” wife’s acting abilities in their Broadway play Plaza Suite. The couple costarred in the production which was pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while, Plaza Suite, you know, she was so, so good in it,” he said. “And I had never acted with her onstage and had never really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and what a great actor she is. But, she just, she’s very good at it. So, I hope everybody gets to see her do it.”

The Producers star and Parker met in 1991 and tied the knot six years later at a Lower East Side synagogue in May 1997. The duo are the parents of son James, 18, and 11-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha.

Parker told in September 2019 the key to keeping their marriage strong after all these years.

“We’ve grown,” the Hocus Pocus star said at the time. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships … We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!”

The Failure to Launch actress told Harper’s Bazaar in 2013 that the couple have never been interested in fame.

“Matthew and I come from a different time and place. When we were young people, all we ever wanted was to be good working actors,” Parker said at the time. “We didn’t think of fame or money because, honestly, money was never part of the dream. It was to work in theater, to be around those people whose work I was in total awe of. I never saw the trappings; nobody talked about being a celebrity.”