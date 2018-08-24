Focused on the greater good. Matthew McConaughey opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about how it feels to support charitable causes with his wife, Camila Alves.

“We started eight years ago at our foundation [just keep livin], knew it was a good idea. But there are a lot of good ideas that don’t pan out or survive or even thrive,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor, 48, said at Clayton and Ellen Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 23. “Fortunately, ours has been thriving.” The organization places fitness and wellness programs at high schools in need in an effort to empower students to be healthy and active.

He continued: “We have 32 schools around the nation right now, partner with a lot of likeminded people, and we couldn’t do it without them. I mean, I had the idea, but we’ve got teachers on the ground, and we’ve got partners in the people that all work for me to help our foundation. That’s the all-stars for me. I can have the idea, but they’re the ones breaking a sweat every day. And it’s working.”

Earlier this year, Alves revealed the secret to keeping the spark alive with her husband. “[We do] a lot of staying at home, cooking together or getting a hotel room that is 10 minutes away from the house,” the Women of Today founder, 36, told Us in April. “Just the fact that you don’t have to wake up to kids screaming for help with something — it already does something to a mom’s brain.” The couple share sons Levi, 10, and Livingston, 5, and daughter Vida, 8.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner noted at the City Gala event in March that he was most thankful for his life, his children and “my wife Camila, who doesn’t want to change me.”

McConaughey also teased his partnership with Clayton, a fellow Texas native, on Thursday. “We met a few years ago, had similar interests in how we wanted to give our time in our charity work and foundations. We said if we can find a way to work together, let’s do it,” he explained. “We’re going to start working together actually this year. We’re both working at Fremont High School. They came on and said we’d like to support that. [Ping Pong 4 Purpose] has been going on for six years. The Dodger Foundation has supported my foundation for about three years now. Now we’re actually finally working together.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!