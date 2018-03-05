Matthew McConaughey has a lot to be grateful for — and he counted his blessings at the City Gala event at Universal Studios Globe Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 4.

Following his acceptance speech for the 2018 Inspiration Honoree Award, the 48-year-old How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor took part in a Q&A with City Gala founder Ryan Long, and kicked off the conversation with his trademark phrase: “Alright, alright, alright.”

When Long asked McConaughey what he’s most thankful for, the Texas native responded, “My life, three healthy children,” before adding, “[and] my wife Camila [Alves,] who doesn’t want to change me.”

McConaughey and Alves, 36, wed in June 2012 in Austin, Texas, after getting engaged December 2011. They share three kids — sons, Levi, 9, and Livingston, 5, and daughter, Vida, 8.

The Oscar winner also added that one of his favorite quotes, “just keep livin,” comes from spiritually wanting to keep his late father — who passed away in 1992 while “making love” to his mother — alive.

The Dallas Buyers Club actor isn’t shy about sharing his words of wisdom. When Us Weekly caught up with his brother, Mike “Rooster” McConaughey, in January 2017, he opened up about the advice his younger sibling had given him about staying genuine in the industry as he took on a role in an A&E reality show called Rooster & Butch.

“I think some of the best advice was when [my business partner] Butch [Gilliam] and I agreed to get into this show business. He [Matthew] just said, ‘Whatever you do, you guys just be you,’” he told Us. “Just be you and it’s going to be great. Just be you no matter what.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!