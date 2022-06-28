Could he BE any more like Chandler? Matthew Perry took a trip to Las Vegas with his friends over the weekend — unintentionally recreating an infamous episode of his hit NBC series.

“Vegas with old friends this weekend,” Perry, 54, captioned a photo via Instagram on Monday, June 27. “This photo was taken minutes before we went downstairs and lost every dime any of us have ever earned.”

The snap, which features Perry posing with a few pals during a recent trip to Sin City, inevitably reminded fans of the actor’s infamous 1999 Friends two-part episode, where Perry’s character Chandler Bing and his girlfriend Monica Gellar (Courtney Cox) fly to Vegas and debate tying the knot.

“You should have taken Monica along,” one user commented, while another joked, “Real life Chandler!”

The Massachusetts native, who was known for his dry, sardonic humor as Bing, opened up in May 2021 during HBO’s Friends reunion special about how much he struggled while playing everyone’s favorite funny guy.

“I felt like I was going to die if [the audience] didn’t laugh,” the actor explained of his emotional state while filming the comedy.

His onscreen wife, Cox, 57, later expanded on Perry’s comments during a February interview with The Times of London, claiming that there was “was a lot of pressure he put on himself” and that the actor relied on that for his own self-worth.”

“He’s just struggled for a while,” she added. “I think he’s doing great now.”

The 17 Again star has spoken candidly in the past about his substance abuse issues over the years. While filming the ‘90s sitcom, Perry entered rehab twice. In 2011, seven years after Friends went off the air, the Fools Rush In actor checked himself into treatment once again. He later transformed his Malibu home into Perry House, a men’s sober living facility.

The comedic actor is currently working on a memoir titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which is set to be released in November.

“He’ll delve into his addictions, of course, plus clear up rumors about his feelings for the Friends costars,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February about what’s in store for Perry’s autobiography. “Plus, he’ll discuss what went wrong in a number of his past relationships. It wasn’t always a bed of roses for Matthew on and off the Friends set, and Matt isn’t going to sugarcoat the tougher times that he went through with the cast. He’ll also discuss what it was like at the reunion, both good and bad.”

