Sharing her story. Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford (née Hall) is gearing up to relive her most memorable experience as a football wife yet in Peacock’s upcoming docuseries episode about the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl experience — but it nearly didn’t happen.

“EARNIN’ IT NFL documentary episode comes out this Sunday on @peacocktv,” Kelly, 32, captioned a trailer for the special via Instagram on Friday, February 25. “Was hesitant to be mic’d up and followed for the Super Bowl. Tune in to find out if that was a good idea or not 😬 💙💛💙💛.”

Earnin’ It: The NFL’s Forward Progress airs weekly episodes via Peacock, providing a deep dive into the women of the football league, including football wives, coaches, office managers and more. The Sunday, February 27, episode is set to follow Kelly as the spouse of a successful NFL star amid the championship game.

“We’ve been through a lot as a family in the past five years,” the “Morning After” podcast host said in the trailer for the docuseries. “I felt like that hug [after the Rams won the NFC playoffs] was just releasing all of it. Again, all the expectations and he got there, and it was just kind of, ‘You did it.’”

She added: “We are in our home city so I’m trying to make it where it’s a normal week, which is tough because there’s a lot going on.”

The Rams — led by the 34-year-old former Detroit Lions athlete — played the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI on February 13. After a back-and-forth game, the Rams took the lead in the fourth quarter, winning 23-20.

Kelly, who married the quarterback in April 2015, has since been a proud supporter of her man’s impressive victory.

“This is just so dope. I can’t even fathom the internal feeling or personal and professional pride,” the University of Georgia alum gushed via Instagram earlier this month. “He used to always talk about that. The personal and professional pride he took in the day to day.”

After the Rams’ victory, Kelly and Matthew — who share four daughters — were at the center of controversy after seemingly walking away from a photographer who fell off the team’s Super Bowl float during the victory parade on February 16.

“We have been in communication with [photographer] Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened,” the couple and the Rams said in a joint statement one day later. “As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery.”

New episodes of Earnin’ It are available to stream Sundays on Peacock.

