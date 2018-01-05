Bring in Maury! Cardi B might be having some relationship troubles with fiancé Offset, but she has Maury Povich in her corner. The talk show host reached out to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to offer his assistance after the Migos star was recently accused of allegedly cheating on her.

“.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury!,” Povich tweeted on Friday, January 4.

In an exclusive statement to Us Weekly, the Maury host explained why he wants to help Cardi (real name Belcalis Almanzar). “Cardi B. seems to be having some trust issues in her personal life,” Povich, 78, tells Us. “My show deals with these types of complicated situations on a daily basis. We would love to help Cardi B. uncover the truth.”

This week, Offset was once again accused of cheating on the “Bartier Cardi” MC, after a new video surfaced that appears to show the musician in bed with another woman. This is the second cheating claim against the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. The website Fameolous first published a different clip on December 24 of a man who appeared to be Offset in a hotel room with another naked woman. The clip was reportedly recorded in September and allegedly obtained after someone hacked into his iCloud account.

The “No Limit” rapper, 25, allegedly told the site that she was upset about the video and claimed the hacker also leaked her personal videos. The couple first went public with their relationship in February, and he proposed to her on stage during a Power 99 FM concert in Philadelphia on October 27.

This was a bittersweet couple of days for the “Motorsport” rapper. Earlier this week, she teamed up with Bruno Mars to release their remix of his song “Finesse” late Wednesday, January 3. The pair then surprised fans by also dropping the ‘90s visuals inspired by the “Uptown Funk” singer’s favorite show, In Living Color.

