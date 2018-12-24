Newly single Mayim Bialik isn’t afraid to admit that the holidays can be lonely.

“… It’s Christmas Eve day, I’m newly single and not doing so well to be quite honest,” the Big Bang Theory star, 43, captioned a solemn selfie on Monday, December 24. “But the most pressing issue right now is that my cats – after 2 years together – have started a dominance war that involves urine and feces. Long story short my bed is not able to be slept in and I’m sleeping on my couch.”

She concluded: “Just keeping you updated as to my life here. Happy Erev 🎄Christmas!”

Bialik revealed last month that she split from her boyfriend, whose identity she never publicly revealed. She opened up about the breakup in a December 18 blog post for her website, Grok Nation.

“My love story is nothing particularly exceptional. I mean, he was — er is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it’s over,” Bialik wrote. “There is rarely good timing for a break up. But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I’m just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up. I know this much is true. The air is full of clarity and possibility.”

Bialik was also previously married to Michael Stone from 2003 to 2013. The exes share sons Miles, 13, and Fredrick, 10. The Blossom alum revealed last month that she spent Thanksgiving with Stone and his new girlfriend after her own heartbreak.

“I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous. I am single again and it was painful to be ‘alone,’” she wrote on November 27.“Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced. I want to witness them eating the foods we make them and it feels good to sit at a table with them and their father.”

