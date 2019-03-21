Sharing his truth. Million Dollar Listing star Steve Gold says online trolls are unfairly attacking his relationship with girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska.

Celebs Fight Back on Social Media

“There’s always people with negativity and they just like to spread it through social media because they have a shield of anonymity,” the 34-year-old luxury real estate broker, who first met Gawlowska, 26, in August, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I chose to go on TV and show my life — that was my decision. I understood what that meant for my life. People are going to comment on me, how I look, this or that, good, bad — I know it just comes with the territory.”

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

The Bravo star, who recalled that some of the most hurtful comments have been directed at the couple’s physical appearance and age difference, says he now feels less comfortable posting details of his relationship on social media.

“[Trolls] never really bothered me until it was affecting someone close to me. That’s when it all changed. I realized how serious it is,” he explained to Us. “I probably share less now, but mainly because I want to protect Luiza and people in my life. There’s no reason for her to have to be subject to this negativity or people saying things about her. We have something amazing going on. To have all these negative influences trying to destroy something that’s so beautiful … it’s sad.”

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

For her part, the London native added that while the twosome receive plenty of support from fans, it’s hard to ignore the haters. “It’s like when you hear, like, 100 good things, and three bad ones, you always remember the bad ones, even though it was just three times.”

She continued: “I always wanted to be private and I thought there would be no need to change it ever, even if I would be with Steve. But obviously people are very curious. Sometimes I’m just shocked that people can [comment], because they don’t even know me.”

For more from Steve and Luiza, pick up on the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!