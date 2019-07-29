Meet the Ladies Trying Out for the Next Season of ‘Bachelor’





Looking for love! Hannah Brown’s season may be wrapping up, but a new season of The Bachelor is only just beginning. On July 18, ladies from all over the tri-state area lined the streets outside of New York City’s ABC studios to see if they have a shot of being cast on the next season of Bachelor. Watch the video above to see how they prepped for the big audition. Plus, find out who they’re hoping will be given the coveted title of Bachelor.

And the Next Bachelor Should Be…

Tyler Cameron?! The gals of New York City were leaning toward the Florida native because “he’s so attractive!” But not all were on the Tyler C. bandwagon. “Mike seems mature, he’s a little bit older. I think he’s got a good head on his shoulders,” said one hopeful.

Casting Confidence

The candidates all agreed on one thing they knew would help them score a spot on the show: confidence! “I’m gonna put my tennis skirt on. Wimbledon just happened. I’m gonna channel my inner Serena,” one contender said about her casting style.

“Be yourself. Everyone here is a little nervous,” another single gal advised. “Your confidence is gonna shine through, as will your personality!”

But if confidence isn’t enough, another candidate found that a little rosé wouldn’t hurt: “I think if you’re gonna come on this show you’ve gotta have a lotta confidence. We’re gonna crush it … and this wine is helping!”

Bachelor-Ready Beauty

While some of the ladies went the au naturel route when it came to getting ready, others spent several hours to look the part! “I have hair extensions. I have eyelash extensions. I like to watch YouTube videos to do my makeup. I like to go tanning,” one prospective contestant explained.

Another fresh-faced beauty shared her own beauty routine: “It’s all about skincare, taking care of your face. That’s gonna be your money maker! Keeping it nice and clean, keeping it covered with sunscreen, so you don’t have to battle that sun.”

To meet more of the ladies vying for a chance at love, watch the exclusive video above!

