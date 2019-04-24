Reminiscing about an old flame? Megan Fox showed her nostalgia for days gone by with her ex-boyfriend and Transformers costar, Shia LaBeouf, with a goofy throwback.

“Once upon a time 13 summers ago,” the actress, 32, captioned a photo of the Even Stevens alum, also 32, on the set of their 2007 film. LaBeouf posed with a silly look on his face as he bared his midriff and leaned against a car — similar to her character’s infamous stance from the movie.

The Honey Boy star and Fox starred as bot-battling couple Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, respectively, in the flick and its 2009 follow-up, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. LaBeouf returned for the third film, 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, though Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stepped in as his new love interest. The actor departed the franchise when Mark Wahlberg took over as its leading man.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress finally acknowledged her relationship with her costar during a November 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him,” she admitted. “I’ve never been really private about that. I love him.”

Fox then replied “sure” when fellow guest Tyra Banks suggested that the two engaged in a “showmance.”

LaBeouf previously teased the pair’s sparks in an interview with Details. “Look, you’re on the set for six months, with someone who’s rooting to be attracted to you, and you’re rooting to be attracted to them,” he told the magazine in 2011. “I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation. But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing.”

Both stars have moved on since parting ways. Fox married Brian Austin Green in June 2010. The couple share Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2018 that LaBeouf is dating FKA twigs after filing for divorce from Mia Goth, whom he wed in October 2016.

