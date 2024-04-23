Megan Thee Stallion is facing legal trouble for allegedly having sex in front of one of her former employees.

The rapper’s former cameraman Emilio Garcia filed a lawsuit against her on Monday, April 22, claiming that Megan, 29, (real name Megan Pete) created a hostile work environment and harassed him.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Garcia recalled an alleged incident that took place in Ibiza, Spain, when he was traveling on tour with Megan in 2022.

“After a night out, [Garcia, Megan] and three other women were riding in a SUV together. Suddenly, [Megan] and one of the other women start having sex right beside [Garcia],” the filing claims. “[Garcia] could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country. [He] was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal.”

Garcia further claimed that Megan later told him “don’t ever discuss what you saw” before directing “fat-shaming comments” at him such as “Fat Bitch” and “You don’t need to be eating.” The lawsuit alleges that “such harassment was so severe or pervasive” that it made Garcia’s “working conditions intolerable.”

In addition to the alleged incident in Ibiza, Garcia claimed that he was “misclassified as an independent contractor” while working for Megan and was therefore “effectively denied any of the protections an employee would have under California law.”

“[Garcia] essentially worked during all waking hours of a day. … More than once, [Megan] interrupted [Garcia] during dinner and demanded that he immediately shift his focus to assist with her TikTok creative ideas,” the lawsuit reads, claiming that Garcia was “denied overtime pay.”

Megan reacted to the allegations via a statement from her attorney Alex Spiro.

“This is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her. We will deal with this in court,” Spiro said in a statement to Us.

Garcia, who worked for Megan from 2018 to 2023, elaborated on the lawsuit’s claims during an interview with NBC News published on Tuesday.

“I felt uncomfortable. I was kind of frozen, and I was shocked at kind of just the overall audacity to do this right beside me,” he said of the moment when Megan allegedly had sex in front of him.

As for the alleged fat-shaming comments, Garcia told the outlet he felt “degraded” to “hear someone who advocates about loving your body” say such things.

“What I learned throughout the years is that — especially coming from an office environment — there’s no HR department in the entertainment business,” he continued. “If you don’t know that you’re being done wrong, you don’t really know how to advocate for yourself until you start asking your peers who have representation, they have agents, they have management, they have attorneys. So, I just really just want to encourage people to advocate for themselves.”