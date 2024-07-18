Megan Thee Stallion is giving back to her hometown of Houston as the area begins recovering from Hurricane Beryl.

The rapper, 29, announced on Thursday, July 18, that her Pete and Thomas Foundation is partnering with Bread of Life Inc. to launch an Emergency Power Program. Its goal is to provide generators to senior citizens across Houston so they can access electricity during natural disasters.

Hurricane Beryl tore through the Caribbean and Gulf Coast of the United States earlier this month, killing at least 52 people and causing more than $6 billion in damage.

“It’s been painful to watch the elderly population in Houston suffer without electricity during these devastating storms,” Megan said in a press release. “That’s why we wanted to partner with Bread of Life to take a strategic approach to this problem and secure generators to help protect our senior citizens. We need to do our part to provide our elders with the best resources possible to withstand future emergencies.”

The hurricane left 2.7 million people in the Houston area without power for a prolonged period, which, when combined with the temperature of the summer in Texas, resulted in six heat-related deaths.

The press release states thousands are still without power in the Houston area more than a week after the storm dissipated.

“We want to expand our support of the most vulnerable people in the city, and Hurricane Beryl, the derecho and other storms have highlighted that our seniors are in dire need of assistance,” Bread of Life founder Rudy Rasmus said. “Through our partnership with Megan Thee Stallion and her Pete and Thomas Foundation, we hope to provide generators to senior personal care homes this hurricane season. Our goal is to provide generators to our most vulnerable seniors ahead of storms or other events that knock out power so there is no interruption in service.”

Bread of Life is a Houston-based nonprofit organization that provides resources and support to Houston’s most vulnerable populations.

Megan founded the Pete and Thomas Foundation in 2022 as a way “to uplift and assist women, children, senior citizens and other underserved communities.” Named to honor her parents, the foundation’s website says it has helped more than 14,000 people in the past two years.

Past efforts from the Pete and Thomas Foundation have included give-back events around holidays like Mother’s Day, when the foundation provided care packages to single mothers who were victims of domestic violence.

It has previously addressed housing in the Houston area by establishing the Emergency Hardship Assistance Fund, aimed to help those facing financial hardship. The foundation also has a scholarship grant program and an initiative called Hotties Helping, which helps Megan’s fans find volunteer or nonprofit opportunities around the country.