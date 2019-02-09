All eyes were on two adorable dogs in particular during the 2019 New York Pet Fashion Show at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan on Thursday, February 7.

Meghan Barkle and Prince Harry of Tails made their way down the red carpet at the annual animal rescue benefit, adding a fabulously royal touch to the “Masquerade Ball for Animal Rescue” theme.

Channeling her inner Duchess Meghan, the Chihuahua looked like royalty in a long veil and a white dress reminiscent of the Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown that the Suits alum, 37, wore when she married Prince Harry in May 2018. The black and tan Chihuahua who played Harry, 34, looked dapper in a black military-esque uniform, complete with a tiny replica of the royal’s traditional red hat.

While all of the other costumed dogs who participated in the fashion show were beyond cute, Meghan Barkle and Prince Harry of Tails stole the spotlight because they had their own “Royal Pup-tial Wedding.” The ceremony featured miniature versions of the U.K.’s Union Jack flags and even saw the guests of honor riding along the red carpet in a tiny white carriage of their own.

Of course, Meghan and Harry’s real-life wedding had much more pomp and circumstance. The couple, who met in London in July 2016 and went public with their relationship that November, exchanged vows inside St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, England in front of guests including Prince William and Duchess Kate, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Elton John and many more.

Harry and Meghan (née Markle) became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after marrying. Five months later, Kensington Palace announced that the newlyweds are expecting their first child. During a trip to Birkenhead, England, in January, the mom-to-be revealed to locals that she is due to give birth in late April or early May. She said that she and the prince want the baby’s sex to be a “surprise.”

