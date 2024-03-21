The mystery surrounding Princess Kate Middleton has reached The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King.

“I have a Kate update for you. I know none of you would put this past me, but I got a psychic to really dig into this because no one really knows anything at all,” King, 39, said via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 20. “It’s all conspiracy theory and what I’m about to tell you is for entertainment purposes only. I don’t know what I’m talking about. I talked to my psychic and she had a lot to say.”

Kensington Palace confirmed in January that Kate, 42, underwent a successful “planned abdominal surgery” and would recuperate privately at home until after Easter. As Kate had not been seen at any official appearance since December 2023, royal watchers began speculating about her whereabouts.

The rumors reached a fever pitch in March after blurry photos of Kate circulated on the internet. In one pic, the Princess of Wales sat in a car with mother Carole Middleton one week before she was pictured in a separate vehicle with husband Prince William.

Another week later, Kate and William, 41, were seen at a local market in Windsor. Kate also shared a new family pic with her three kids, which soon caught flak for alleged image manipulation. She has since admitted to experimenting with editing software.

Social media users had their doubts about the pictures, claiming that Kate looked physically different than she had pre-surgery. According to King’s psychic, “there was more to” Kate’s surgery and recovery.

“As she’s in the hospital going through the scheduled surgery and then something went wrong [and] something else came up,” King theorized, quoting the psychic.

The royal family has not publicly shared Kate’s condition, with one source telling Us Weekly that she has been in a “shroud of secrecy” since the operation. A second insider, meanwhile, revealed that Kate will likely eventually share what she’s been going through.

“When she goes back to work after Easter, she will likely be ready to talk about it,” the source exclusively told Us on Sunday, March 17, noting that Kate would likely speak out “when she’s doing a royal walkabout and meeting and greeting members of the public.”

The insider added, “Kate is a very transparent person. She’s not really capable of lying but at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

Further reports have since swirled that Kate will join the rest of the royal family at their annual Easter mass on March 31.

King, who jokingly referred to herself as an amateur detective, noted that her psychic thinks everything will work out. “Kate is going to come back into the public eye and it’s going to be, like, better than ever,” King concluded.