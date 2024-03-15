Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised a “deserving” tech innovator with a six-figure honor.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, surprised Dr. Joy Buolamwini with the NAACP-Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award on Thursday, March 14, stopping by to make the announcement in person..

A video shared via the Archewell website revealed the couple’s exchange with Buolamwini, 34, who said, “Y’all got me good,” upon hearing the news.

The clip begins with Meghan telling viewers that she and Harry “come across the most incredible leaders in tech,” adding, “We face the difficult choice of picking just one winner for the NAACP- Archewell Foundation Digital Civil Rights Award.”

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Post-Royal Life: Facts vs. Fiction Despite leaving the royal spotlight behind, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t been able to avoid controversy. “So much of Harry and Meghan’s time together has felt like overcoming strife from all sides,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “They just do it together. They rely on […]

Buolamwini founded the Algorithmic Justice League — an organization dedicated to beating racism and sexist biases in software systems — and wrote Unmasking AI, which explored the societal impacts of technology while delving into initiatives aimed at averting AI-related risks.

Harry explained in the video that when Buolamwini was in college, she “discovered that facial recognition couldn’t detect her dark skin and only worked when she put on a white mask.”

He added, “Since this discovery, she’s gone on to [become] one of the world’s most inspiring, passionate and impactful figures in AI today at a time when her expertise [is] needed so badly.”

Meghan noted that Buolamwini is “an inspiration and she’s deserving of this honor and many more.”

Related: A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]

The computer scientist will receive a $100,000 grant to advance her research.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to join such an illustrious group of receipts for the Digital Civil Rights Award from the NAACP and The Archewell Foundation,” Buolamwini said in a statement shared on the Archewell website. “With the rapid proliferation of AI, it is more crucial than ever to ensure that these algorithms acting as gatekeepers serve us all and do not impede on the civil rights of marginalized communities. This award will help the Algorithmic Justice League continue our work to prevent AI harms, connect the excoded to resources and raise awareness about AI’s impact on society through our advocacy, art and research.”

Introduced by Meghan and Harry in 2022, the yearly accolade uplifts emerging leaders dedicated to instigating transformative shifts and advocating for civil rights within the digital realm. Nabiha Syed, CEO of The Markup, a nonprofit news outlet centered on exploring the societal ramifications of technology, received the award in 2023.

The Archewell Foundation, founded after Harry and Meghan’s step down as senior royals in 2020, is an organization “underpinned by the core belief that mental health and our collective wellbeing are paramount,” per its website. “We prioritize solutions that consider families, youth, race and gender, and strive to find the joy and hope we all share for the future.”

Related: Every Time the Younger Royals Have Honored Princess Diana Through the Years It’s been 25 years since Princess Diana’s death, but her memory lives on through her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle; and even their children, Diana’s five grandchildren. Harry and William shared memories of their famous mom in the 2017 HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and […]

Along with his Archewell obligations, Harry virtually made a virtual appearance at the Diana Legacy Awards on Thursday, celebrating charitable efforts in honor of his late mother, Princess Diana.

“My mum would be incredibly proud of all of the work that you’ve done, I’m incredibly proud and thank you for doing everything that you do.” Harry told honorees in a video conference. “I’m sorry I can’t be there. I wish I could be there with you guys.”

The Diana Legacy Awards occurred in London, but Harry delivered his message from California, where he and Meghan have lived since 2020. (Harry’s brother, Prince William, paid an in-person visit to the awards to present trophies on Thursday.)

“The future’s yours and you’re helping to shape that future,” the Duke of Sussex added. “Enjoy the rest of your evening if that’s what you plan to do. Don’t get in too much trouble if you’re continuing to go on. And thank you very much for inspiring so many others and at the same time protecting my mother’s legacy. I really appreciate that.”