Prince William and Prince Harry both made appearances at the Diana Legacy Awards in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana.

William, 41, was on hand at the ceremony in London, dressed in a dapper tux as he handed out trophies to the honorees. He also made a speech that paid tribute to Diana, who died in a fatal 1997 car crash at the age of 36. He was pictured greeting several honorees before taking the stage to present the awards.

Harry, 39, is expected to attend virtually as he lives across the pond in California, where he will likely appear in a video message.

Related: Every Time the Younger Royals Have Honored Princess Diana Through the Years It’s been 25 years since Princess Diana’s death, but her memory lives on through her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry; their wives, Princess Kate and Meghan Markle; and even their children, Diana’s five grandchildren. Harry and William shared memories of their famous mom in the 2017 HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and […]

The Diana Awards is the only charitable organization that is associated with Diana. Every year, the organization honors 20 recipients as Legacy Award winners. Both William and Harry have frequently made in-person or virtual appearances at the ceremony.

“What unites them is their courage, compassion and a relentless dedication to improving the lives of others,” William said in a prerecorded video for the 2023 presentation. “Today, we recognize the power of all young people to inspire meaningful change. To everyone watching, these stories remind us why organizations like The Diana Award are so important.”

He continued, “It is a reminder that when we invest in young people, when we provide them with the tools and opportunities to make a difference, they can truly change the world. A belief shared by my mother, and one I am proud to continue in her name.”

Last year, Harry also recorded a video message to send to the Legacy Awards.

Related: Prince William and Prince Harry’s Complicated Relationship Over the Years Prince William and Prince Harry may be royalty, but their sibling bond is like that of any set of brothers. “Their relationship is incredibly intimate,” Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton revealed in the November 2019 edition of Royals Monthly. “Nobody apart from each other knows exactly — not even their father — what’s gone on […]

“When someone steps up to be of service, they automatically join this collective. No one is ever a conduit for change alone. Each one of us has the ability to help create a more equitable world,” Harry said at the time. “The brilliant award recipients we’re honoring today are proof of that. They exemplify the notion that when we use our voices, change really can happen.”

Harry and William have been at odds since 2019 shortly after Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan, 42, stepped down from their senior royal duties one year later in 2020 and seldom spoke to William and his family. Harry had claimed multiple times in his eponymous Netflix docuseries and his Spare memoir that his older brother had planted unkind news articles about Meghan.

William never publicly addressed Harry’s claims, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023 that there has seldom been communication.

“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life,” the insider said, adding that “there has been a massive breach of trust.”

All eyes have been on the royal family in recent weeks as Princess Kate Middleton’s recovery from a planned abdominal surgery sparked multiple theories about her well-being. Kate, 42, underwent a procedure in January before recuperating at home. Certain royal watchers began speculating about her whereabouts when they realized they hadn’t publicly seen Kate since December 2023. The rumors continued to spiral after she was seen in a grainy TMZ photo earlier this Month.

Kate broke her silence on Sunday, March 10, while sharing a new family photo with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, that William had taken earlier this year. Within hours, multiple news outlets issued a “kill notice” to remove the photo because it was allegedly manipulated by the source.

Kate has since apologized for the backlash, noting he had played around with editing software.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote in a statement shared earlier this week. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”