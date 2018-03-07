A royal sacrament! Meghan Markle was baptized at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace on Tuesday, March 6, Us Weekly can confirm.

While Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and one of Markle’s friends were all present at the baptism, Prince William and Duchess Kate were not in attendance. Markle’s mother Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle were also not at the ceremony.

Reports first surfaced on Sunday, March 4, that the Suits actress, who was raised Protestant, was going to be baptized before her wedding to Harry.

Markle and Harry, who announced their engagement in November 2017, are set to wed on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The ceremony will start at 12 p.m. The Palace previously announced that the pair will have two receptions on their big day. The first reception will be held at St. George’s Hall, and Charles is set to host a second reception for friends and family.

The 36-year-old’s baptism is the latest step on her road to royalty. She previously attended her first award ceremony with Harry on February 1 and most recently joined William and Kate for their first royal engagement as a group of four.

The group stepped out on February 28 at the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London for an event titled “Making a Difference Together.” They took the stage to discuss The Royal Foundation at the event. Markle will officially become the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation after her and Harry’s nuptials.