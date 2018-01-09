And that’s a wrap! Meghan Markle deleted her social media accounts on Tuesday, January 9, shortly after her first royal engagement of 2018 with her fiancé, Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old’s Instagram once featured photos of her dogs, snaps from her philanthropic trips around the world and the occasional selfie. Now, an error message pops up, reading, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

The same goes for Markle’s Twitter account (“Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”) and Facebook (“Sorry, this content isn’t available right now”).

Kensington Palace tells Us Weekly, “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used them for some time, she has taken the decision to close them.”

Markle’s decision to move on from social media doesn’t come as a huge surprise, though. After she and Harry, 33, announced their engagement last November, royal watchers knew it was only a matter of time before she deleted her accounts, which she actively used prior to her relationship with the prince.

After all, none of the royal family members have their own public social media accounts. Instead, updates about the family’s appearances and daily lives are shared on the Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts for Kensington Palace, Clarence House and the like. (Just this week, Duchess Kate shared via Kensington Palace a pair of photos that she snapped of daughter Princess Charlotte ahead of her first day of nursery school!)

The former actress’ final post on Instagram was posted in April 2017 after she shut down her personal blog, The Tig.

Harry and Markle are set to wed in a televised ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

