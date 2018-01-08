Those cheeks! Kensington Palace has released two new photos of Princess Charlotte getting ready for school on Monday, January 8. The adorable snapshots were taken by her mum, Duchess Kate.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “The images were taken by The Duchess shortly before Princess Charlotte left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.”

In the pics, the 2-year-old looks cute as a button as she smiles big for the camera. She bundles up in a red coat, matching shoes and a pink scarf. She also wears a red bow and carries a pink backpack.

Charlotte will be attending the school five days a week in the mornings only. “Going further away in London would mean she would spend half her day on the commute. Not something a child would want!” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month.

The source added that Kate and Prince William chose the facility “because it’s a traditional nursery with high standards.”

The couple’s son Prince George, meanwhile, attends St. Thomas’ Nursery School in London. The siblings will soon have another playmate when Kate welcomes baby No. 3 in April.

