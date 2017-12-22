Mom and Dad know best! While there were plans for Princess Charlotte to join her brother, Prince George, at St. Thomas’ Nursery School, a source told Us Weekly that Prince William and Duchess Kate decided to send their 2-year-old daughter to Willcocks Nursery School because it’s much closer to their Kensington Palace home.

“Charlotte will be attending five days a week in the mornings only, so going further away in London would mean she would spend half her day on the commute,” the source told Us. “Not something a child would want!”

The insider adds that William and Kate loved Willcocks “because it’s a traditional nursery with high standards.”

The news that Charlotte is starting nursery school next year was announced on Monday, December 18.

“We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte,” the school said in a statement that day. “We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January.”

Willcocks, which the school’s website says “strives to maintain its ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners,” is not too expensive despite its awards for excellence. According to Willcocks’ website, tuition at the nursery school is £3,050 per term, which is equivalent to roughly $4,080 a semester.

The royal family of four also released their Christmas card on Monday. The couple, both 35, stood behind their children for the portrait.

George, 4, and Charlotte are spending the holiday with their parents; their uncle Prince Harry and his bride-to-be, Meghan Markle; and their grandma Queen Elizabeth II.

“They will get some toys — a dollhouse is ‘a strong contender’ for Charlotte … George is obsessed with anything on wheels, BMX bikes, skateboards and toy cars,” a Middleton family friend said in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that many of the presents sent in from fans around the world are quietly donated to toy banks and other children’s organizations. “Receiving that many gifts wouldn’t have a good effect on the kids.”

