Blushing bride-to-be! In the midst of a hectic schedule leading up to the royal wedding, Meghan Markle was showered with love at a spa-themed bridal shower thrown by her friends over the weekend.

The party, which celebrated the upcoming nuptials of the 36-year-old former Suits actress and Prince Harry, took place in London, England at Soho Farmhouse, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The setting of Soho Farmhouse — which is a date night favorite for the engaged duo — features 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside, with cabins, cottages, both indoor and outdoor pools, a barn cinema, tennis courts, a spa and a sauna, according to the clubs website — a perfect spot for a gathering of royal proportions.

Markus Anderson, who was reportedly one of the couple’s initial matchmakers that set Markle and Harry up on their first blind date, organized the bash, the insider tells Us. Misha Nonoo, who also played a hand in setting up the soon-to-be husband and wife, was in attendance.

The duo is set to wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and Markle’s shower was the kickstart to a busy next few months for the royal-to-be. As previously reported, Meghan will make her first public appearance with her future grandma-in-law — Queen Elizabeth II — later this month during Commonwealth Day at London’s Westminster Abbey. Prince William, Prince Charles, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry will also be in attendance.

It was also recently reported that Meghan, who was raised Protestant, will be baptized in the Church of England before her wedding, according to The Sunday Times. The British outlet added that she will be joined at the baptism by her mom Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle later this month at Kensington Palace. This will reportedly mark the first time her dad will meet his future son-in-law.

The baptism will be performed by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will also officiate the royal wedding.