Meghan Markle has crossed off another item on her to-do list! The bride-to-be’s “wedding dress designer has been chosen,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The insider says the Suits alum, 36, made her selection just a few weeks after Prince Harry popped the question in early November at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage in London. Last weekend, she had her first fitting at the palace with her close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney by her side.

“Jessica has been good on so many levels. She’s really been a steady rock for Meghan,” the source says. “Meghan wants an elegant but classy gown.”

Though the designer has yet to be revealed — the source tells Us that a small group of only five people know the name — fashion insiders have been speculating whether Markle will opt for a British designer like Duchess Kate did or continue her trend of donning Canadian labels. Back in December, the bride-to-be commissioned Israeli fashion guru Inbal Dror to send over some sketches.

Meanwhile, Harry, 33, is likely to wear his full uniform and medals as the newly promoted Captain General of the Royal Marines.

Attire aside, the couple’s nuptials will surely be a day to remember. “The wedding will be split into two, much like William and Kate did, so both Meghan and Harry will have second outfits for the evening reception,” a source previously told Us. “The pair want to make the night as fun as possible, with a dinner menu that reflects both their tastes and live acts.”

Harry and Markle will wed at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

For more on the royal wedding plans, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!