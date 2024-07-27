Meghan Markle has the right people in her corner.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was spotted at a high-powered Hamptons business summit hosted by Goop and Bumble investor Amy Griffin and her G9 Ventures on Friday.

Photos shared by Jones Road founder Bobbi Brown showed Markle in an oversized tan suit at the East Hampton get-together. Markle is in the process of launching her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Though the company has yet to list any products for sale, an inside source exclusively told Us Weekly that the Suits actress is over the moon about the reaction her brand has received so far.

“The rollout for American Riviera Orchard is already off to a strong start. The website has over 100,000 who have signed up to hear about the first products launched,” the source told Us earlier this month. “Meghan is very pleased with the early interest it has gained.”

Markle’s mingling with the movers and shakers comes a little over a week before her birthday on August 4 and just a few weeks after she supported husband Prince Harry at the 2024 ESPY Awards. The Duke of Sussex, 39, was being honored with the Pat Tillman Award for Service, due to his time in the British Armed Forces and his creation of the Invictus Games. Harry and Markle celebrated the 10th anniversary of the competition for wounded veterans with a visit to Nigeria earlier this year.

Markle’s business launch comes at a tense time for the royal family, who are dealing with the cancer diagnoses of both King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton. Harry briefly visited his father following his diagnosis, though Meghan stayed behind in California.

In the recent ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial, Harry explained that he refuses to bring Markle into the UK for fear of her safety. Harry has filed several lawsuits against British tabloids, alleging they broke the law in their newsgathering practices and publishing decisions. Harry shared with ITV that the frenzy whipped up by the papers has made Markle a target.

“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry, 39, said in the documentary. “It’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Harry added that he had previously been “pushed too far” when it came to the British tabloids. “It got to a point where you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t,” he explained. “But I don’t think there’s anybody in the world better suited and placed to be able to see this through than myself.”