Rejoicing royals! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pleased with the results of the bullying investigation against the Duchess of Sussex — even though Buckingham Palace will not be releasing their conclusions.

“Meghan is a fair boss and never bullied anyone who worked for her at the Palace in the first place. She’s happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Suits alum’s reaction to her apparent win. “She and Harry are looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito.”

On Wednesday, June 29, Buckingham Palace announced that the investigation had concluded and revealed that though their findings would not be made public, much to the dismay of Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37.

“The couple is disappointed that the results of the review of the investigation will not be shared,” a second insider tells Us.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the reason the Palace chose not to publicly release the results is because Queen Elizabeth II “doesn’t want any more drama,” she told Entertainment Tonight on June 20, adding, “She just doesn’t want any more dirty linens aired in public.”

The bullying accusations against the Bench author first surfaced in March 2021, when the actress was accused of bullying Palace aides in 2018 to the point of tears, with one allegedly leaving her position.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” a rep for Meghan said in a statement to Us at the time.

The Sussexes’ communications team also vehemently denied such claims.

“Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” their spokesperson said in a statement.

While drama within the royal family has played out in the public eye for decades, the tension reached an all-time high that month, as Harry and Meghan also spoke out about the alleged mistreatment they received from the Duke of Sussex’s family. The couple, who are parents to son Archie, 3, and Lili, 12 months, accused the royals of racism and neglecting Meghan’s acute mental health issues, among other alleged behaviors.

The Archewell founders officially stepped down from their duties as senior royals in January 2020, and left London for California not too long after, where they are currently living and raising their family.

