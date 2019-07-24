



Since becoming a mom, Duchess Meghan has been enjoying raising her 2-month-old son, Archie, in the quaint countryside where Frogmore Cottage is located, rather than bustling London, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She really likes living in Windsor,” says the insider. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

The quiet life is exactly what the Duchess of Sussex, 37, and her husband, Prince Harry, were aiming for when they moved there in April. “The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby,” an insider told Us in April. “Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”

That privacy is also playing an essential part in Archie’s upbringing. Meghan and Harry, 34, “made the decision to have no live-in staff at Frogmore Cottage,” an insider previously told Us, “so while they do have a housekeeper and nanny on weekdays, evenings and weekends are for themselves. It’s all part of wanting the most normal family environment for Archie.”

