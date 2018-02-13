A perfect occasion! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were swept off their feet during their visit to Scotland as a local singing troupe serenaded them with an Ed Sheeran ballad.

The Suits alum, 36, and the royal, 33, laughed and smiled as the group from Impact Arts in Scotland, compromised of 50 artists aged 8 to 26, performed 26-year-old Sheeran’s track “Perfect.”

“They just looked speechless,” an onlooker said of the couple as they enjoyed the memorable moment at the Great Gallery in the Palace of Holyroodhouse. “Meghan looked like she was going to cry.”

Markle and the Captain General of the Royal Marines are huge fans of the Grammy winner. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Monday, February 12, the “Shape of You” singer was asked to take the stage at the royal nuptials in May at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Prince Harry has personally requested Ed perform at his wedding,” an insider told Us. There has been speculation that British musician, who is friends with Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice, would be asked to perform at the highly anticipated event.

Sheeran expressed interested in singing at the wedding while speaking to reporters at Buckingham Palace in December. “Yeah, why not?” he said at the time, shortly after he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

The actress and Prince Harry have been touring Scotland ahead of their second Valentine’s Day together. The trip marks their first official joint tour of the country.

