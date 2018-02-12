Prince Harry Asked Ed Sheeran to Perform at Royal Wedding to Meghan Markle

A royal command performance. Prince Harry has asked Ed Sheeran to sing at his wedding to Meghan Markle in London in May, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Prince Harry has personally requested Ed perform at his wedding,” the insider tells Us.

There had been speculation that the “Shape of You” singer, who is friends with Harry’s cousin Princess Beatrice, would be asked to perform for wedding guests and when asked about it at the end of last year, the Grammy winner seemed open to the invitation.

“Yeah, why not?” he told reporters at Buckingham Palace in December when he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

With just three months to go before the big day, the British royal and the former Suits actress are finalizing details for their nuptials at Windsor Castle.

Kensington Palace announced on Sunday, February 11, that the wedding service will start at noon on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, with the marriage vows being officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds will take a carriage ride through Windsor town back to the castle. According to the palace, the couple “hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

The wedding reception will be held at St. George’s Hall and will be followed by a private reception for close friends and family hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

It’s unclear which part of the day will feature a performance by Sheeran, but it’s expected he will sing at the reception. His ex Ellie Goulding performed at the reception of Prince William and Duchess Kate at Buckingham Palace in April 2011, singing Elton John‘s “Your Song” for the couple’s first dance. The original was a favorite of Princess Diana, William’s late mother.

John himself may also be performing at Harry and Markle’s ceremony or reception. The Oscar winner, who was a friend of Diana’s, sang “Candle in the Wind” at her funeral in 1997. The “Tiny Dancer” singer has rescheduled two Las Vegas shows that were originally slated for the weekend of the royal wedding.

