Way back when! Meghan Markle may be getting ready for the royal wedding, but in a newly resurfaced commercial she was gearing up for a smaller scale celebration — and was looking for the perfect snack.

In a 2009 Tostitos ad, Markle, now 36, is on the hunt for a tasty party treat. The former Suits actress can be seen debating which chip bag to buy as she voiceovers her thoughts. “13 ingredients? That’s more people than I invited to the party,” she says.

“Unless Denise brings Jerry. Ugh. Jerry with his short-shorts,” she adds, before picking up a bag of Tostitos white corn chips with less ingredients. She then mutters to herself: “Yeah, three ingredients is good.”

This isn’t Markle’s first acting gig to go viral since getting engaged to Prince Harry in November 2017. Shortly after Clarence House released a statement announcing the couple’s happy news, a video of the bride-to-be from her days as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal popped up.

Markle previously opened up about working odd jobs prior to landing her long-standing role in the USA Network hit Suits.

“I would put that in the category of things I was doing while I was auditioning to try to make ends meet. I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on Deal,” she told Esquire in 2013. “It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on Deal or No Deal was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing.” (Markle also made appearances in 90210 in 2008, and starred in Hallmark movies When Sparks Fly and Dater’s Handbook.)

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 in front of 600 guests at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. They will then host a more intimate reception for 200 at a private reception at Frogmore House.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!