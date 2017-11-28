One busy lady! Wedding planning isn’t the only thing that will be on Meghan Markle’s calendar for the next few months.

Prior to tying the knot to Prince Harry, the former Suits actress, 36, will be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England. The announcement came during a press briefing on Tuesday, November 28, just one day after their engagement news was publicized.

Though Markle, whose father is Presbyterian and mother is Protestant, attended Catholic high school in the United States, she currently identifies as Protestant. The gesture of committing to the rituals also comes as a genuine nod to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

The bride-to-be also intends to become a U.K. citizen after she weds the royal, 33, and will apply through the usual process. “Ms. Markle will be compliant with all immigration requirements at all times,” an aide at the briefing declared. It’s not yet known if she’ll also keep her U.S. citizenship as well.

As previously reported, the newly engaged couple will marry at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in May 2018. Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement earlier Tuesday morning that read: “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel. “The Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Further details about the wedding will be announced in due course.”

Harry was baptized at St. George’s Chapel in 1984, and the place of worship has housed many royal weddings and ceremonies through the years, including Prince Edward and Countess Sophie’s 1999 nuptials and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla’s 2005 prayer and dedication service.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!