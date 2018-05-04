It’s time to unite two families! Thomas Markle, the father of Meghan Markle, has yet to meet his future son-in-law Prince Harry, the communications secretary for the prince revealed on Friday, May 4. When he travels to London in the week before the nuptials, it will be their first time meeting.

Markle, 36, and Harry, 33, are “very much looking forward to welcoming” her family to Windsor for the May 19 ceremony, the statement revealed. “Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion. … Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”

Both her mother and father will have big roles in the ceremony, as well. Markle’s mother will join her, traveling by car together, to Windsor Castle on the morning of the wedding. The hotel where they will be getting ready at will be announced the day before the wedding.

An insider confirmed to Us Weekly in April that Markle’s mother, a Los Angeles-based therapist, plans to return to work immediately after the wedding, only taking eight days off. Prince Harry asked Markle’s mother for permission to propose when they were in Toronto for the Invictus Games in September 2017.

The Suits alum’s father will walk her down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel. The palace will be providing accommodation for her family for the wedding weekend; that information will be released soon. They will not be commenting on any other family members invited.

Harry’s family will also play a huge rule in the wedding. Price William will serve as best man, while all three siblings of the late Princess Diana, will be in attendance. Her sister Lady Jane Fellowes is also set to give a reading, to “celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”