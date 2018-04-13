Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say “I do” on May 19, what better way to spend your days than by watching other movies about royals and weddings?

From Netflix’s The Week Of, which pairs Chris Rock and Adam Sandler playing dueling father of the bride and father of the groom, to the classic The Princess Diaries, in which you get to witness Anne Hathaway turn into royalty after one quick makeover, Us Weekly has gathered a list of must-watch shows and movies to get you in the mood for the real deal!