Duchess Meghan’s ex-boyfriend Cory Vitiello has welcomed his first child with Dragonette singer Martina Sorbara, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

Vitiello revealed the news in a heartfelt post on his private Instagram account on Friday, September 28. “It wasn’t easy but we got you out of hiding,” he wrote. “Welcome to earth, little man — your mama is a super hero, FYI.”

Us broke the news in June that the celebrity chef and the songwriter, 39, were expecting a baby. Vitiello reportedly dated the Suits alum, 37, after she split from ex-husband Trevor Engelson in 2013 and before she met Prince Harry in July 2016.

“I’m pleased for Meghan. She’s a great girl,” Vitiello reportedly told the Daily Mail of the Duchess of Sussex in April, one month before she wed Harry, 34. “There is no bitterness. I respect people’s private and personal lives, and although she has put herself in the public spectrum, I still hold to that.”

As for the former actresses’ first husband? Us exclusively revealed in June that Engleson proposed to his girlfriend of three years, Tracey Kurland.

The news comes days after Meghan sparked pregnancy speculation after she stepped out with pin-straight hair, a style she hasn’t sported for several months. Cosmopolitan writer Emma Baty penned a theory that the royal is with child in a story published on Monday, September 24. Baty noted that when Duchess Kate debuted different hairstyles before Kensington Palace announced each of her three pregnancies.

The Evening Standard’s Kate Proctor suggested a similar theory about Kate, 36, via Twitter in September 2017. “Pattern is Duchess of Cambridge changes her hairstyle, people concentrate on her head, then announces pregnancy,” she wrote.

