No pressure! Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, will meet Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Thursday, May 17, just two days before the royal wedding.

Ragland, 61, left her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, May 15, carrying a Burberry garment bag. The mother of the bride touched down at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

Markle already has Her Majesty’s seal of approval. She gave her Instrument of Consent, which is her formal thumbs up for Prince Harry, 33, to take the former Suits star as his wife, on May 12.

Markle’s life isn’t the only one that is changing. Ragland quit her job as a social worker at a mental health clinic in L.A. days before jetting off to London. “It was Doria’s decision to leave,” an insider told Us Weekly. “She has talked about starting her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients.”

Harry and Markle began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in November 2017. They will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel. About 600 people have been invited to the service, but only 200 revelers will attend the private reception at Frogmore House hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

The couple arrived at St. George’s Chapel on Thursday, May 17, to oversee preparations for their big day.

The yoga instructor met her daughter’s future husband at the Invictus Games in Toronto in October 2017. Markle was first introduced to Queen Elizabeth II one month earlier. A source told Us at the time that Markle was “a little nervous” at the thought of meeting the monarch. She had nothing to worry about, however.

“The entire weekend was a success,” declared the source. And it was a special time for Harry. “He was able to introduce someone he loves to someones he cares for deeply.”

With reporting by Jen Peros.

