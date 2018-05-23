The adorable children at Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s wedding stole the show, but there was a little hesitation about having such a young bridal party, according to Ben Mulroney, whose twins, Brian and John, 7, and daughter, Ivy, 4, were page boys and a bridesmaid, respectively.

“There had been so much talk about getting it right with the rehearsals, and these kids are so young,” the Your Morning cohost, 42, said on the Canadian show on Tuesday, May 22. “There was a lot of worry that it wouldn’t get done right, but they’re having so much fun with it. And that, to me, was the thing that gave me the most pride. We didn’t put so much pressure on them that this wasn’t joyful for them. And it was pretty darn joyful.”

Brian and John arrived at the royal ceremony at Windsor Castle in England on Saturday, May 19, in a vintage Rolls-Royce with Meghan (née Markle), who is the best friend of their mother, Jessica Mulroney. The boys helped carry the train of the bride’s Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown as she walked up the stairs and down the first half of the aisle. One of the twins was caught on camera excitedly showing off his gap-toothed smile as the music began playing inside St George’s Chapel.

“I asked him [about that] and he said he’d never heard a trumpet before,” Ben explained. “When he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers. None of that was there during the rehearsal.”

The bridal party also included Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, as well as the bride and groom’s godchildren.

As previously reported, Jessica, 38, shared a breathing photo on Instagram on Monday, May 21, of her kids walking down the aisle behind the Suits alum. “Regal beauty. Simplicity and elegance at it’s best,” she captioned the post. “I’m so proud of you.”