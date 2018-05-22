Bridal beauty. Duchess Meghan’s best friend, stylist Jessica Mulroney, couldn’t help but rave about the newly minted royal on her wedding day.

Mulroney, 38, who is the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, took to Instagram on Monday, May 21, to compliment the Duchess of Sussex (nee Meghan Markle).

“Regal beauty. Simplicity and elegance at it’s best,” she captioned a gorgeous image of Meghan, 36, walking down the aisle to greet Prince Harry at the altar. “I’m so proud of you.”

The former actress stunned on the special occasion in a Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller. After the ceremony and lunchtime reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan switched into a custom Stella McCartney dress for an evening bash at Frogmore House, hosted by Prince Charles.

Although the Suits alum chose to forego a maid of honor for her nuptials, she included Mulroney’s three children with husband Ben Mulroney in the ceremony. Their daughter Ivy Mulroney, 4, served as a bridesmaid alongside four other tots including Princess Charlotte, 3. Meanwhile, twins Brian and John Mulroney, 7, were page boys with the likes of Prince George, 4. Jessica and Duchess Kate escorted the adorable bridal party up the stairs of St George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19, moments before Meghan and Harry, 33, tied the knot.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in July that Jessica accompanied Meghan to her first dress fitting. The duo have also gone on many vacations together over the years, and Harry and Meghan reportedly stayed with the Mulroneys after news of their relationship broke in 2016.

