All eyes were on Duchess Kate as she arrived for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials on Saturday, May 19, at Windsor Castle.

The royal, 36, turned heads in a yellow Alexander McQueen dress and Kiki McDonough earrings as she pulled up to Windsor Castle with two of her and Prince William‘s three children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3. (Newborn baby Prince Louis did not attend the regal occasion). Kate also walked into St George’s Chapel with the other young bridal party members.

Kate was a vision in her ensemble nearly one month after giving birth. An insider exclusively tells Us that Prince Louis and Prince Charlotte are very close and she “won’t leave his side.”

Duchess Kate and Markle, 36, have developed a special bond in the months leading up to the royal wedding. “They have already firmly established a wonderful friendship,” a source exclusively told Us in March, noting that Kate often gives the Suits alum “advice about adapting to the royal family.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has been an incredible resource for the actress as she gears up to officially join the royal family. “Harry made sure that his brother and sister-in-law are both available to Meghan,” added the insider. “You can’t trust anyone more than family.”

All in all, the Los Angeles native’s transition into the royal family has been organic and positive. “Meghan gets along great with everyone,” the source said, noting that Duchess Kate and Prince William wholeheartedly approve of the union. “They’re so pleased to see Harry in a good place and planning his future.”

Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement in November 2017. They will not immediately embark on a honeymoon, although an insider previously told Us that the future spouses will soon plan a two-week getaway somewhere sunny.

