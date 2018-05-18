Where can we apply? Prince William and Duchess Kate may be searching for someone to look after their newborn son, Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge, 35, joked about finding a nanny for the baby while greeting well wishers at Windsor Castle on Friday, May 18, the eve of brother Prince Harry’s royal wedding to Meghan Markle. When fans congratulated William on the birth of his and Kate’s son Louis, the royal teased back, “We are looking for a babysitter if you are all free!”

Although little Louis will not be joining in the celebrations, William and Duchess Kate’s other children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will attend the nuptials and walk down the aisle with Markle, 36, as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

A royal insider exclusively told Us Weekly on May 9 that Charlotte is her little sibling’s greatest admirer. “[She] is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with,” noted the source. “She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side.”

The family of five is perfectly in balance now that they have their newest addition. “[William and Kate] are absolutely thrilled with having three [children]. They are soaking up every minute they can,” a different source told Us. “They are soaking up every minute they can. Their dream was always to have three kids. Kate knew she wanted a third not long after having Charlotte, but this time around they seem very content.”

