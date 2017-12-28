Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle has responded to Prince Harry’s comment about their family.

While discussing the Suits alum’s first Christmas with the royals during an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today show on Wednesday, December 27, the 33-year-old prince said, “I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law, running around with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Harry later said that Markle “has done an absolutely amazing job” getting acquainted with his family. “She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had,” he added.

Samantha — who shares the same father, Thomas Markle, with Meghan — took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to respond to the former Army helicopter pilot’s comment. “She has a large family. She always did,” Samantha tweeted. “Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!”

Earlier in the day, Samantha, 52, hinted that she’ll further discuss the Markle family’s Christmas traditions in her upcoming memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. “Excited for my book coming out and wait until you see what our home life was like!” she tweeted.

Despite the drama, Samantha is elated about Meghan’s engagement to Harry, and she’d like to patch up her relationship with the 36-year-old. “She’s going to be incredibly busy, but I’ll make every offer to reach out and be available to her,” the Florida-based mother of three exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “Hopefully we can have a heart-to-heart. I want her to know I’m wishing her well and there for her. At the end of the day, I want her to know that the love is there. … I’m your sister and when we’re 90 years old, hopefully we’ll be watching a sunset on a porch and we’ll be sisters again.”

