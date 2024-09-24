Several current and former members of Meghan Markle’s staff exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about their experiences working with the royal, debunking reports about the duchess’ “terrible” behavior behind the scenes of her and Prince Harry’s company. Rather than being a “dictator in high heels” — as a source suggested to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month — former head of content Ben Browning, for one, reveals in Us’ latest cover story that Meghan and her husband foster a “positive and supportive” working environment. From the royal family to the Mormon TikTok moms, here are more of today’s hottest stories:

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre revealed while testifying in front of Congress on Tuesday, September 24, that he was “recently diagnosed” with Parkinson’s disease.

revealed while testifying in front of Congress on Tuesday, September 24, that he was “recently diagnosed” with Parkinson’s disease. Khloé Kardashian ’s 2014 comments about seeing “butt-naked” guests at one of Diddy ’s parties are resurfacing 10 years later in the wake of the rapper’s indictment — and she’s not the only star who’s spoken out.

’s 2014 comments about seeing “butt-naked” guests at one of ’s parties are resurfacing 10 years later in the wake of the rapper’s indictment — and she’s not the only star who’s spoken out. Taylor Frankie Paul — the breakout star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — gave Us an exclusive update on where she stands with Dakota Mortensen after viewers speculated about their rocky relationship.

— the breakout star of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives — gave Us an exclusive update on where she stands with after viewers speculated about their rocky relationship. Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet’s memoir, Selling Sunshine, includes details about her experience as a teen mom and a survivor of sexual assault, as well as revelations about her time on reality TV.

