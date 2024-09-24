Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet did not hold back when writing her memoir.

The Netflix personality’s first-ever book, Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice, was officially released on Tuesday, September 24. Bonnet wrote candidly about being a teen mom, detailed the ups and downs of her love life and revealed her past sexual assault in the memoir.

“I’ve always kind of thought about doing it,” Bonnet, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively about why she decided to write the book. “I really think that being open about stuff and sharing my story about being a teenage mom, I think that there’s a lot of single moms and young moms that really feel like they’ve got no hope. … There were so many days where I would just cry and [say], ‘Why does it have to be this hard?’ But I just wouldn’t give up.”

The reality star added: “I wanted to give other people hope and make them realize whatever the situation is that they’re in — whether it’s domestic violence or sexual assault — there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Bonnet explained to Us that she wanted to “let the bad that happened to me” become a guiding light for other people.

While Bonnet did write about some dark times in her memoir, the Selling Sunset star was also able to reflect on the good — like meeting husband Romain Bonnet and becoming a superstar real estate agent.

Keep scrolling for the biggest revelations from Bonnet’s book Selling Sunshine:

Getting Pregnant at 15 — And Becoming a Single Mother

Bonnet welcomed son Austin Babbitt in March 1997, during her junior year of high school. She lived at her parents’ house in Indiana and “homeschooled for the last three months of my junior year and for my entire senior year,” Bonnet wrote, only going into school for tests.

While she and ex-boyfriend Mike (all the names of Bonnet’s exes were changed for the book) stayed together for a while, he eventually “stopped showing up altogether.”

Famous Exes

Throughout the book, Bonnet wrote about the relationships she’s experienced over the years. One was with a married MLB player “who’d been rostered with the New York Yankees and multiple other big-name teams,” she wrote. Bonnet had thought the unnamed athlete was getting divorced.

“The truth was revealed, and everything fell apart. I wasn’t able to attend one of his baseball games, so I watched it on TV from home,” she recalled. “I guess I shouldn’t have been shocked when, a few innings in, the cameraman flashed on the smiling faces of his wife and son.”

After he lied, Bonnet “refused to be the other woman” and moved to Los Angeles to “start fresh.” It was there she hooked up with Brad Fischetti from LFO.

Bonnet hung out with Fischetti “a few times” but things were “not serious at all” between them.

Idina Menzel’s Shoes

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith became Bonnet’s fast friend in L.A., and at the time, Smith was dating Taye Diggs. Before going out to dinner one night, Bonnet found herself borrowing from Diggs’ ex-wife Idina Menzel’s closet.

“Idina had left a bunch of stuff behind that she was planning to donate to charity, and I didn’t have any nice shoes with me,” Bonnet wrote, recalling that Smith handed her “the tallest pair of heels” — which made their way to a club.

Her 2nd Marriage

Bonnet got married to her second husband, referred to as Drew, a year and a half after they met in 2008. After their wedding, things got “toxic” — but she kept taking him back.

“Although Drew did admit, albeit rarely, that how he treated me wasn’t right, I don’t believe that he ever completely grasped why what he did was wrong,” she wrote at one point. “He always came up with some justification for his actions, whether it was that he’d had too much to drink or he was stressed-out.”

After they moved to London during their marriage, Drew cheated on Bonnet and applied for “multiple credit cards” in her name. “He’d amassed a whopping debt, running up the bills like we had cash to burn,” she wrote, revealing that she had filed for bankruptcy and walked away.

Fertility Struggles

The reality star detailed her fertility struggles on Selling Sunset but they started years prior. Bonnet wrote that during her marriage to Drew, she was pregnant with twin girls after a round of IVF.

“At around five weeks,” one of the babies “stopped developing.” However, there was a second baby girl who was seemingly healthy. After being pregnant for 11 weeks, Bonnet suffered a miscarriage — without Drew there.

Her Sexual Assault

Bonnet detailed being drugged and raped during her early days in L.A.

“Suddenly I realized that my mind was getting fuzzy, and my eyelids were growing heavy,” she wrote, noting that she asked her assailant — called Joe — for water. Eventually she passed out.

“When I woke up, I was on Joe’s bed, with my arms pinned against his mattress, and my pants around my ankles,” she wrote. “He was on top of me and inside of me.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Nearly Quitting ‘Selling Sunset’

While she “never” regretted joining Selling Sunset but, Bonnet wrote that she nearly quit the reality show after the drama in season 6. (During a cast trip to Palm Springs, Chrishell Stause accused castmate Nicole Young of doing drugs)

Taking a Pregnancy Test on Camera

Selling Sunset producers asked Bonnet to wait a day to take a pregnancy test because they wanted to film it for the show.

“The following day, bright and early, the crew showed up to tape me taking the test,” she wrote. “With my heart racing, I went into the bathroom and did what I had to do. Sure enough, after allowing the allotted time to pass, the word pregnant appeared, clear as day.”

Bonnet eventually lost the pregnancy due to a septic miscarriage.

Being Cyberstalked

Following the height of her fame, Bonnet recalled being cyberstalked by hackers who “watched me and listened to me for eight straight months,” she wrote.

“Thank God they didn’t do anything to hurt me, physically or publicly,” Bonnet wrote. “They just f—– with me in a major way. We still don’t know who it was, and we may never know.”