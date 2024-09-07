Mary Bonnet has spoken to former Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn after their falling-out.

“I feel terrible about what she’s gone through,” Bonnet, 44, told Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her new memoir, Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice, set to be released Tuesday, September 24. “I did reach out.”

Bonnet decided to send Quinn, 35, support in the wake of her former costar’s messy divorce from Christian Dumontet. (Quinn and Dumontet separated in March after five years of marriage.)

“I sent her a text just saying, ‘Hey, I’ve been through this before and I just want to express my love and concern and stuff. I hope you and your son are doing OK. Let me know if you need anything,’” Bonnet told Us. “My intention isn’t to rekindle some big friendship, but I mean, I’m there for anybody that’s going through a hard time.”

While Bonnet and Quinn were thick as thieves when Selling Sunset premiered in March 2019, their friendship fractured as the seasons went on. Quinn departed the Netflix reality show in April 2022, leaving the Oppenheim Group brokerage as well.

Bonnet admitted to Us that she “always missed” the friendship she had with Quinn.

“What it was in the beginning, I’ve always missed it. I adored her, and I think that’s why I stuck around for so long,” she explained. “I kept hoping that something was going to change and hoping that I could help fix things or something.”

Bonnet knew it was important to discuss her and Quinn’s relationship in Selling Sunshine because “everyone’s constantly asking” about where they stand. “I’ll always love Christine,” she added.

When discussing Selling Sunset in her memoir, Bonnet admitted that she was “very close” to quitting the show at one point.

“It was right after the Palm Springs trip [in season 6]. I was doing the embryo freezing, so I was all hopped up on hormones,” she recalled. “My dad called me as I was pulling in, saying he had a health issue and I couldn’t get the story because cameras were there.”

Bonnet was already “on edge” before everything at the dinner went down. (Costar Chrishell Stause accused castmate Nicole Young of doing drugs during the cast trip.)

“I was crying in the sprinter van [because] they were going to a club. I don’t go to clubs without [my husband] Romain because of the sexual violence thing,” she said, referring to her past rape. “Afterward, I got home and I’m like, ‘I don’t need this.’ I had to take a long, hard look and decide if it was good for my mental health, my family or my career. But at the end of the day, I love being on the show. I just have to learn how to control it better, and what to let affect me and what not to.”

For more from Mary Bonnet, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly and watch the video above. Her book Selling Sunshine: Surviving Teenage Motherhood, Thriving in Luxury Real Estate, and Finally Finding My Voice will be released Tuesday, September 24.