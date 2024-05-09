Christine Quinn and estranged husband Christian Richard are experiencing continued legal drama following his initial March 2024 arrest.

The Selling Sunset alum married Richard in 2019, and their untraditional wedding was showcased during the Netflix show’s third season. Quinn famously wore a black wedding dress while the pair exchanged vows.

During Selling Sunset season 4, Quinn hosted a baby shower as she and Richard geared up to become parents. They welcomed a son named Christian in May 2021.

Quinn left Selling Sunset after season 5, and her personal life was kept largely out of the public eye once she left reality TV behind. However, details about her marriage reemerged in March 2024 when news broke that Richard was arrested following an alleged domestic incident involving Quinn and their son.

Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Richard was taken into custody and booked for assault. The following month, Us confirmed that he filed for divorce from Quinn after two years of marriage.

Keep scrolling for an in-depth timeline of Quinn and Richard’s ongoing legal battles:

March 2024

Us confirmed on March 20 that Richard was arrested and taken into custody for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon at the house he shared with Quinn. He posted the $30,000 bond, but a temporary restraining order was filed to protect Quinn and her baby. The following day, Us confirmed that Richard was arrested a second time after violating the restraining order.

A source told Us on March 21 that Quinn was “planning on filing for divorce” from Richard.

March 2024

Days later, on March 26, Us confirmed that Richard had filed a temporary restraining order of his own against Quinn, claiming that the pair fought over their dogs, which is what led to the domestic incident.

Us obtained Quinn’s restraining order filing following the domestic incident. Not only did she allege in the court documents that Richard threw “dog feces” at her, but Quinn claimed that her estranged husband “faked a suicide attempt” in September 2023 to test her love.

“Christine has felt controlled by Christian their whole relationship,” a source told Us on March 28. “He never liked that her whole brand was about sex appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown.”

April 2024

Quinn was granted a restraining order against Richard on April 3, Us confirmed. Richard was ordered to stay 100 feet away from Quinn and vacate their Los Angeles home.

Later that month, Us obtained police records that revealed authorities were called to Quinn and Richard’s home 18 times over the last five years.

April 2024

Us confirmed on April 5 that Richard officially filed for divorce from Quinn. Court documents obtained by Us weeks later revealed that Quinn had filed for sole legal and physical custody of her and Richard’s 2-year-old son, claiming Richard’s “actions and behavior have put our son’s health and wellbeing at risk.”

Us later confirmed that Richard’s restraining order request was denied. Quinn, for her part, attempted to expedite her restraining order request with Richard allegedly in hiding.

May 2024

On May 9, Richard was officially charged with three misdemeanor counts: child abuse/endangerment, assault and violation of a protective order.

“He [Richard] has now been formally charged with child abuse against his 2-year-old toddler, assault against Christine Quinn, and for violating a restraining order,” Quinn’s attorney told the Daily Mail in a statement. “We believe this development is a crucial step toward safeguarding the legal and personal interests of both victims and trust that the matter will continue to be handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.”

Quinn also appeared to address the ongoing drama with an X post, writing, “Trash always takes itself out.”