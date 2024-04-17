Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn is requesting full custody of her son, Christian Georges, as her messy divorce from estranged husband Christian Richard continues.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 16, state that Quinn, 35, is seeking sole legal and physical custody of 2-year-old Christian because Richard’s “actions and behavior have put our son’s health and wellbeing at risk.”

Quinn, who was granted a temporary restraining order against Richard earlier this month, also stated in the docs that she objects “any visitation of our son whatsoever.” The former reality star also claimed that Richard has changed the gate code to their home, which Quinn has access to per the restraining order.

“Christian has also denied me access to our home Wi-Fi account, home gate access, and even the home air conditioning unit,” she alleged in the documents. “He has changed all of the login passwords and/or codes. Christian has made [it] impossible for me and our son to live there.”

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives. When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on gossip with their coworkers — especially the […]

The court docs obtained by Us on Tuesday also claim that Richard “perpetrated acts of child abuse and endangerment against our son, which have resulted in physical injuries” throughout their marriage. Quinn also alleged that she suffered domestic violence at the hands of Richard as well.

Details regarding Quinn and Richard’s marital issues went public on March 20 when he was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged domestic incident. A temporary restraining order had been put in place following the incident. However, Richard was taken into custody the following day after violating the order when he returned to their home.

He filed for divorce from Quinn on April 5 after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Richard also requested full legal and physical custody of their son, allowing Quinn visitation.

Before Richard’s official filing, a source told Us that Quinn was “planning on leaving” her marriage. “She’s planning on filing for divorce,” the insider added.

Related: The 'Selling Sunset' Curse: Every Split That Rocked the Franchise A reality television career can be tough on a marriage, but few unscripted series have a higher divorce rate than Netflix’s Selling Sunset franchise. Several stars of the real estate series have seen their marriages fall apart since the OG show’s March 2019 debut. Chrishell Stause became the first victim of what some have called […]

A separate source told Us late last month that Quinn “felt controlled” by Richard throughout the entirety of their relationship.

“He never liked that her whole brand was about sex appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown,” the insider continued, saying that Quinn has “felt unsafe for a while.”

The source continued: “It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son.”