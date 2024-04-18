Christine Quinn‘s estranged husband, Christian Richard, was denied his request for a restraining order amid their divorce.

Quinn, 35, and Richard, 44, filed for restraining orders against one another following an alleged domestic violence incident in March. The Selling Sunset alum’s request was granted last month, but Richard’s was denied on Wednesday, April 17, Us Weekly can confirm.

Quinn’s attorney issued a statement after the court hearing, noting, “We are pleased that the Court dismissed Christian’s baseless request for a DVRO against Christine today. As such, all of his requests have been denied again. The Court also extended Christine’s Temporary Restraining Order protecting her and her son from Christian until May 14, 2024. We look forward to appearing at that hearing to obtain a permanent restraining order.”

People reported that the pair’s hearing was pushed because Quinn wasn’t able to serve Richard with the court ordered restraining order. In earlier paperwork, Quinn claimed she was told by a man who was removing Richard’s belongings from their shared home that he was currently “in Europe.”

Quinn’s restraining order stated that Richard must not come within 100 years of her, her home, her vehicle, her job or their child’s “school or childcare.” Since the paperwork wasn’t served, however, those orders cannot currently be enforced. She has until May 9 to serve Richard the order.

Quinn and Richard’s marital issues made headlines in March when he was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon. A temporary restraining order was put in place following the incident. Richard was subsequently taken into custody for a second time after violating the order when he returned to their home.

Richard subsequently filed for divorce from Quinn after two years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Richard also requested full legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Christian, while allowing Quinn visitation.

Court documents obtained by Us on Tuesday, April 16, state that Quinn is seeking sole legal and physical custody because Richard’s “actions and behavior have put our son’s health and wellbeing at risk.”

A source has since told Us that Quinn “felt controlled” by Richard throughout the entirety of their relationship.

“He never liked that her whole brand was about sex appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown,” the insider added, noting that Quinn “felt unsafe” for a while. “It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son.”

Quinn and Richard tied the knot in December 2019 following a whirlwind romance. The former reality star met Richard through a mutual friend, which led to them dating.

“[My friend was] like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus,” Quinn recalled to Bustle in May 2020. “Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”

She added at the time: “He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well.”