Meghan Markle’s Suits costar Rick Hoffman went viral for making a face at her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry — and he says there’s a simple reason why.

“If you type in my name in on Google, you see [me] making that awful face,” Hoffman, 53, said during a recent interview on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast, adding that he was doing his best to keep a straight face as he knew there were “cameras everywhere” in the church. “And then as time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul.”

Hoffman went on to note that he is “very sensitive” to smells, so he covered his nose with his hand, hoping that would stem the unpleasant odor. “I try to cut it,” he recalled, noting that he’d recently applied vanilla-and-coconut-scented moisturizer. “How can I help getting away from this goofy face?”

He initially thought someone sitting near him “had terrible breath” but soon realized the smell was coming from more than one person. “I’m starting to get a little jittery because it’s bothering me,” Hoffman added. “[The smell] is just constantly coming my way now. It’s getting into my body.”

Hoffman then became worried that fellow wedding guests would think the scent was emanating from his person and so asked his fellow Suits stars whether they smelled anything odd. (Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Jacinda Barrett and Abigail Spencer were all in attendance.)

“And they’re like, ‘No,’” Hoffman recalled. “So now I’m, like, literally by myself alone on an island and I’m just going, “Motherf–ker.’ And that’s [the expression] they got [on camera].”

While Hoffman noted that Markle, 42, ribbed him for his “sensitive” olfactory nerve, this actually isn’t the first time that someone has commented on the smell of St. George’s Chapel during Markle’s 2018 nuptials. In the 2020 book Finding Freedom, coauthors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that scent diffusers were used to mask the “musty” smell of the church on the day Harry, 39, and Markle tied the knot.

InStyle, meanwhile, confirmed that the royal couple used Diptyque candles and room sprays both before and during their big day. The brand didn’t specify which scents the duo chose, but eagle-eyed fans later noticed that Markle had a Tubereuse candle in the background of a video she recorded in 2022.